Most of the “cow meat” that police and animal husbandry officials seized from 2014 to 2017 was of the bull and buffalo, a study has revealed according to The Times of India.

The National Research Centre on Meat has made the observations in a yet-to-be-published study based on an analysis of 112 samples of meat. Of these, just eight samples (7%) were found to contain beef. The National Research Centre on Meat is an institute under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

The centre carried out the research based on 139 samples it had received from the police and animal husbandry departments in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Of the 139 samples, only 112 were suitable for DNA testing, The Times of India reported.

The centre’s authorities suspected that as many as 69 of the samples would be cow meat. But this was disproved. “Interestingly, three samples suspected to be cow meat were found to be camel meat, and the sample suspected to be a dog was a sheep,” the researchers said.

The institute has received 80 more samples of meat in 2018, The Times of India said. Though the findings of the study are yet to be published, the results of analysis of the 80 samples “have followed a similar trend”, the daily added.

Consumption of beef is banned in many states in the country, and there have been several incidents of mob lynching and attacks on people purported to be transporting cows for the purpose of killing them for meat.