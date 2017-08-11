A look at the headlines right now:

Pahlaj Nihalani removed as chief of Central Board of Film Certification: Lyricist and screenplay writer Prasoon Joshi will take charge. US military locked and loaded, says Donald Trump in latest warning to North Korea: Chinese state media said Beijing would not help North Korea if it attacked the United States. Nitish Kumar says Sharad Yadav free to decide where his loyalties lie: Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday invited Yadav to a meeting of Opposition parties in New Delhi. At least 30 children died in Gorakhpur hospital in 48 hours: The oxygen supply was allegedly stopped after the hospital failed to clear the suppliers’ bill of Rs 67 lakh. India’s industrial output contracts for the first time in four years: The contraction was mainly on account of a 0.4% fall in the manufacturing output. Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case again on December 5: The three-judge bench was hearing 13 petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case. I am now an all-party man who is above politics, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu: He told the Opposition that he will ensure that they have a say when legislations are debated in Rajya Sabha, but the government will have its way. Army launches search operation for Al-Qaeda’s India cell chief Zakir Musa in Jammu and Kashmir: Meanwhile, there were reports of clashes between locals and security forces in Tral area. Tough to achieve 7.5% GDP growth predicted in February, CEA Subramanian admits in Economic Survey: The survey said that demonetisation added new taxpayers, but hit the informal sector hard. NHRC issues notice to Telangana government, DGP over alleged illegal detention of villagers: An internal police inquiry had corroborated the claims made by eight men who said they were tortured in police custody.