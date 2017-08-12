The big news: Opposition blames UP government for Gorakhpur hospital deaths, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: BJP chief Amit Shah invited Nitish Kumar to join the NDA, and reports claimed that India has deployed additional troops along the China border.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Opposition demands resignations of CM Adityanath, health minister over Gorakhpur hospital tragedy: On Saturday, the toll rose to 63 after three more children died.
- BJP chief Amit Shah invites Nitish Kumar to join the NDA government: The two leaders had met at Shah’s residence on Friday.
- Indian Army deploys additional troops along China border amid Sikkim standoff, says reports: Several units deployed in Arunachal Pradesh are believed to have been placed under the ‘No War No Peace’ mode.
- Jharkhand government bans Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar’s book on Adivasis: Chief Minister Raghubar Das also initiated legal action against the Sahitya Akademi award winning writer.
- Donald Trump says North Korea will ‘truly regret’ attacking US or its allies: The president said he hoped that Kim Jong Un will understand the gravity of his statement.
- Women hold Bekhauf Azaadi March in Chandigarh to assert their right to access public spaces: The rally began at 11 pm from Rose Garden and passed through the geri route, which is considered unsafe for women.
- Uttar Pradesh government asks madrasas to videograph Independence Day celebrations this year: The circular has not gone down well, with most of the madrasas calling it an attempt to test their patriotism.
- Police summon actress Oviya over allegations of suicide attempt on the ‘Bigg Boss’ show: The actress was seen immersing herself in a pool in one of the episodes, sparking reports that she was trying to kill herself.
- No talks on AIADMK merger, says Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami after meeting Modi in Delhi: The Panneerselvam camp submitted an application to the Election Commission seeking to nullify the appointment of TTV Dinakaran and VK Sasikala from the party.
- Maharashtra CM rejects Industries Minister Subhash Desai’s offer to resign over corruption charges: Devendra Fadnavis said an investigation will be conducted against the Shiv Sena leader.