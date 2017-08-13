Two soldiers were killed and three others injured during an encounter with militants in the village of Avneera in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday, PTI reported.

Police officials said that the security forces were conducting a search operation when the militants opened fire at them. The Army officers retaliated, leading to a gunfight.

The injured soldiers have been evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital of the Army for treatment.

Two militants are still holed up in the area, The Times of India reported.