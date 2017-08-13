A look at the headlines right now:

A special team will investigate the Gorakhpur hospital deaths, says CM Adityanath: The BRD Medical College and Hospital appointed a new nodal officer for its pediatrics department. 200 Indian tourists stranded in Nepal’s Chitwal because of floods and landslides: At least 49 people were killed and 17 reported missing in various parts of the country in the past three days.

45 bodies recovered after massive landslide in Himachal’s Mandi district: Teams from the Army and the National Disaster Response Force are working on rescuing those trapped in the debris. Celebrate Independence Day like you always have, West Bengal government tells schools: The state issued a circular to educational institutes days after the HRD Ministry gave directions specifying what events should be organised. Villagers claim ONGC pipeline in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district developed fourth leak in 45 days: The alleged that company officials did not arrive to fix the pipe, which lies below an irrigation canal, for at least six hours.

No matter where you sit, restaurants that have both air-conditioned, non-AC areas will levy 18% GST: The Central Board of Excise and Customs clarified that completely non-AC establishments will charge a rate of 12% on food bills. Centre agrees to exempt Tamil Nadu from Neet for a year if it passes an Ordinance: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the order must specify that the exemption was to help rural students get admission in government medical colleges. Android O will be the last OS update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T: The company will continue to release security patch upgrades for the ‘foreseeable future’. Doctor and Sahitya Award-winning writer Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar suspended from service: The order came allegedly because he had not taken the government’s permission before writing his book ‘The Adivasi Will Not Dance’, which was banned on Friday.