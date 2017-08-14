The Mumbai Police on Monday arrested four people for their involvement in leaking the fourth episode from the seventh season of Game of Thrones. The leak was carried out by employees of the Bengaluru-based Prime Focus Technologies, an agency that handles data for Star India, a press statement said. Star owns the rights to air the show in India.

The police had earlier tracked the leaks to the Bengaluru firm, but in their First Information Report had stated that one employee and one former employee were involved. After questioning a number of company workers through the night of August 11, they arrested four people for being complicit in the cybercrime, their statement said.

While further details about the accused were not available, the police statement said more than one of the accused had lawful access to the episode. All four were later produced before a magistrate’s court and sent to police custody for seven days.

The episode, The Spoils of War, was to air in India on Star World on August 7.