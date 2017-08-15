Google marked India’s 71st Independence Day on Tuesday with a tricolour doodle. It shows the Parliament House in saffron and the Ashoka Chakra at the centre, flagged by two peacocks, India’s national bird.

The doodle was designed by Mumbai-based artist Sabeena Karnik. It was made in a paper-cut style, giving it a three-dimensional look. Clicking on it, takes you to search results on India’s Independence Day.

Earlier, Google Doodles released on India’s Independence Day include designs of the Red Fort in Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi March, Indian postage stamps and several versions of the tricolour.