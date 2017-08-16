Pakistani troops allegedly violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday morning. A defence spokesperson said the troops from across the border resorted to firing and shelling on forward posts and civilian areas. Indian troops retaliated the firing, which is still under way.

“Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 5.34 am in Poonch sector along the Line of Control,” PTI quoted a defence spokesperson as saying. “Indian Army retaliating strongly and effectively.”

On Saturday, a civilian was killed during an exchange of fire between the two sides along the LoC in Poonch. Raqia Bi had died after mortar shells fired from across the border exploded near her house at Gohlad Kalran village.