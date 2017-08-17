The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against reports suggesting that Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will head back to a position at the Centre if he lost the upcoming bye-election to the Panaji Assembly seat, PTI reported. The BJP called the news bogus and demanded action against those spreading the false report.

Parrikar is contesting the Panaji Assembly bye-poll, scheduled for August 23. He was elected from the constituency between 1994 and 2014, till he was made the Union defence minister. He is contesting against Congress candidate Girish Chodankar and Anand Shirodkar of the Goa Suraksha Manch.

“An attempt has been made by circulating a distorted and false news item on social media like Facebook, WhatsApp, amongst others, to create falsehood and malign the image of our candidate Manohar Parrikar and misguide the electorate of the Panaji constituency,” the complaint read.

Parrikar, however, is unperturbed by the alleged false reports. “The circulation of bogus news shows that the Opposition is frustrated as it is not getting support from the people,” he said.

Siddharth Kuncolienkar, who had vacated the Panaji seat so Parrikar could run for it, accused the Congress of spreading the false news.

Parrikar unveils his action plan for Panaji

The Goa chief minister on Thursday assured residents of Panaji that the state capital will be turned into a model city, PTI reported. “All issues pertaining to water supply, electricity, garbage and traffic management will be taken up under the smart city mission within a year,” Parrikar said.

According to the manifesto, government offices will be relocated to decongest the roads of Panaji, and CCTV cameras will be fitted across the constituency.