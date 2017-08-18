The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex plunged over 292 points to trade at 31,502 on Friday, after Vishal Sikka resigned as the chief executive officer and managing director of Infosys with immediate effect. The National Stock Exchange Nifty also fell 79.55 points to 9,824.60 at 12.27 pm.

Apart from Sikka’s resignation, the attack in Spain’s Barcelona and concerns over United States President Donald Trump’s economic agenda also caused the Indian markets to fall. Cues from global market cues also contributed to the losses, reported Mint.

Stocks of IT companies, banks, realty firms, healthcare, metal and automobile companies all tumbled in the morning session on the Sensex on Friday.

Other Asian markets, too, plunged. The Hong Kong Hang Seng was down over 197 points at 12.37 pm. Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed over 225 points lower, and the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index lost 48 points. The Shanghai SE Composite Index traded flat, closing just 0.59 points down.

The rupee traded six paise lower at 64.17 to the US dollar at 12.39 pm.