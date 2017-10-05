state news

Jharkhand child’s death: Union Food Ministry initiates inquiry, asks state government for report

State minister Saryu Rai had said the government must ensure that no ration cards get cancelled for not being linked with Aadhaar.

by 
Koyli Devi, the mother of 11-year-old Santoshi Kumari. | YouTube

Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday asked Food and Public Distribution Secretary Ravikant to investigate the death of an 11-year-old girl in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, ANI reported. The Central government has decided to send a team to Jharkhand to conduct the inquiry, and also asked the state government to submit a report.

The girl had on September 28 after being denied food because she did not have an Aadhaar-linked ration card. Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday sought a report on the matter, 20 days after her death.

On Tuesday, Jharkhand Minister of Food and Public Distribution Saryu Rai had questioned his government’s order to cancel ration cards that have not been linked to Aadhaar, The Indian Express reported.

Rai said that even though there may be doubts about the cause of death in this case, the government must ensure that no ration card is deleted because of non-availability of Aadhaar. “I have asked officials to check how many cards got cancelled due to non-linking of Aadhaar,” he said, adding that some names may have been deleted because of confusion.

Authorities in Jharkhand have claimed that the girl died because of malaria and not starvation. Santoshi Kumari, who came from an impoverished family in Simdega’s Karimati village, died on September 28. With no school midday meals available during her Durga Puja holidays, the 11-year-old had gone with barely any food for nearly eight days before she died, they said.

With no land, jobs or steady income, the family is eligible for subsidised rations under the National Food Security Act. However, according to local reports, the local ration dealer had refused to give Santoshi’s family their rations for the past six months on the grounds that their ration card had not been linked – or “seeded”, as it is known in official language – to their Aadhaar number.

In February, the central government had made Aadhaar compulsory for access to subsidised food grain through the Public Distribution System.

Rai said the directive issued by Jharkhand Chief Secretary Rajbala Verma may have “created confusion” and led to some cards being cancelled. “When this came to light [in March], I asked my officials in a written order on April 5 to ensure that no ration card gets deleted due to non-linking with Aadhaar,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.