Bofors case: CBI to look into claims by US detective that Rajiv Gandhi government sabotaged inquiry

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it would look into the “facts and circumstances” of the Bofors scandal mentioned by private detective Michael Hershman, who told the Republic World television channel that the Rajiv Gandhi government had sabotaged his investigation, PTI reported.
Hershman, who is the president of the United States detective agency Fairfax, had also claimed in television interviews that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was “furious” when the detective reportedly found a Swiss bank account in which bribe money from the Bofors scandal was parked. Hershman also told DNA that he was offered bribes, twice to stop the investigation and once to “damage the reputation of [former Prime Minister VP Singh”.
“The agency has learnt of the matter pertaining to Bofors containing the interview of Michael Hershman,” CBI information officer and spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said. “Facts and circumstances as mentioned in the interview will be looked into as per due process by the CBI.” Hershman, in the interviews, expressed his willingness to help Indian agencies in the Bofors case.
Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience
Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.
If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.
After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.
When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.
Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.
— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out
Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.
Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.
Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.
