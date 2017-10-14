The big news: Delhi’s air quality is ‘very poor’ after Diwali, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Malaysia will resume its search for the missing MH370 flight, and Unicef called for attention to the needs of Rohingya children in Bangladesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Delhi air quality ‘very poor’ after Diwali celebrations: The Centre’s pollution report however, claimed it has improved.
- Malaysia to resume hunt for missing MH370 flight with US seabed exploration firm: The government has signed ‘no find, no fee’ arrangement with Ocean Infinity.
- Over 3 lakh Rohingya children in Bangladesh in desperate need of food, water and sanitation, says Unicef: In a report, the UN agency said the children are in dire need of vaccinations to protect them from diseases such as cholera and measles.
- Posting selfies, photos on social media is un-Islamic, says seminary Darul Uloom Deoband: Darul Ifta had earlier banned women from plucking, trimming, shaping their eyebrows and cutting hair.
- Five arrested for vandalising Padmavati-inspired rangoli at Surat mall: They include four members of the Rajput Karni Sena, which has threatened to delay the movie’s releasse, and one from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
- EC has authorised Modi to announce Gujarat poll dates at his last rally, says Chidambaram: On Twitter, the Congress leader also said the Election Commission’s ‘extended holiday’ will be over once the state government has announced all its freebies.
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks GST exemption for handmade products, writes to Arun Jaitley: He said imposing the new tax on such products had adversely affected the livelihood of artisans.
- China asks United States to shed ‘biased views’ after Rex Tillerson criticised Beijing’s growth: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had said Beijing was rising less responsibly when compared with New Delhi.
- Kerala High Court orders closure of all forced conversion centres in state: The bench observed that all love marriages cannot be regarded as ‘love jihad’ or ‘ghar wapsi’.
- Nawaz Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law indicted by Pakistani anti-corruption court: The bench rejected the former Pakistan prime minister’s plea to delay the verdict.