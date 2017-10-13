The business wrap: RBI’s policy panel is divided on growth and inflation, and 7 other top stories
Other headlines: Air India has asked for a Rs 1500-crore loan for urgent capital needs, and a US court reversed a $72-million award in Johnson & Johnson case.
A look at the headlines in the sector:
- RBI’s monetary policy panel disagreed about India’s growth, inflation risk: The panel voted 5-1 in favour of leaving the repo rate unchanged at 6%.
- Air India seeks Rs 1500-crore loan for urgent capital needs: The carrier has Rs 28,000 crore working capital debt and Rs 4,000 crore interest burden.
- US court reverses $72-million award in Johnson & Johnson case linking its powder to cancer: The appeals court tossed out the case filed by a deceased woman’s family, who alleged she died of ovarian cancer as she used the company’s talc-based products.
- Google Play introduces feature that lets users try out an app before installing it: Instant Apps were first introduced in 2016, but there were few that supported the ‘Try It Now’ feature.
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah seeks GST exemption for handmade products, writes to Arun Jaitley: He said imposing the new tax on such products had adversely affected the livelihood of artisans.
- RTI activist in Mumbai asked to pay 18% GST for query: The state information commissioner said the tax does not apply to RTI queries.
- Facebook is testing paywalls and subscription models for its Instant Articles feature: The idea is to prompt readers who have not yet subscribed to a publication to do so when they hit the paywall.
- Benchmark indices end lower in first session of Samvat 2074: While the Sensex fell over 194 points, Nifty closed below its 10,200-mark.