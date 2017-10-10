quick reads

The big news: RBI says linking Aadhaar with bank accounts is mandatory, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi took on the Centre on ‘Mersal’ censorship, and a Union minister refused to attend Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary celebrations.

by 

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Linking Aadhaar with bank accounts is mandatory, clarifies RBI: The central bank dismissed media reports that its reply to an RTI query suggested that it had not issued a directive in this regard.
  2. ‘Don’t demonetise Tamil pride,’ Rahul Gandhi tells Modi on Mersal censorship: Tamil Nadu doctors have protested Vijay starrer Mersal by sharing pirated links.
  3. Count me out of Tipu Jayanti celebrations, minister Anantkumar Hegde tells Karnataka government: The Union minister called it a shameful event ‘glorifying a brutal killer, wretched fanatic and mass rapist’.
  4. CBI seeks approval to reopen probe into Bofors scam: The agency has asked the government to reconsider its decision from 2005 not allowing it to challenge the acquittal of the accused in the case.
  5. Pranab Mukherjee rejected Afzal Guru’s mercy petition based on government’s counsel, says report: During his tenure, the former president rejected 30 mercy petitions, including those of Guru, Ajmal Kasab and Yakub Menon.
  6. More than 380 police personnel died on duty over the last year, says Intelligence Bureau head Rajiv Jain: Most of them died while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir or in cross-border firing with Pakistan, he said.
  7. Smriti Irani takes on Rahul Gandhi over Jay Shah dispute: Gandhi had derided the prime minister over the controversy around the financial dealings of a company owned by Amit Shah’s son.
  8. Stand up, show respect when ministers and MLAs visit, Adityanath government instructs UP officials: The protocol was amended after some elected representatives complained that government officials do not treat them with courtesy.
  9. Air pollution in Delhi continues to remain at hazardous levels: Noise pollution was also up by 85% across seven metros, a study conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board found.
  10. Bengaluru college initiates investigation after reports claim its study material endorses dowry: The material, allegedly provided by the sociology department of St Joseph’s College, claims that dowry increases the status of women in the family.
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.