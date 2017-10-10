The big news: Modi launches Ghogha-Dahej ‘ro-ro’ ferry service in Gujarat, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The government started collecting DNA samples of the kin of 39 Indians missing in Iraq, and Patidar leader Hardik Patel’s aides joined the BJP.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Ghogha-Dahej ferry service ahead of Assembly polls in Gujarat: The prime minister will flag off projects worth more than Rs 1,140 crore.
- DNA samples of families of 39 Indians missing in Iraq being collected: India requested Iraqi authorities to investigate the mass graves found in Mosul after it was recaptured from the Islamic State on July 9, reports said.
- Hardik Patel’s key aides join BJP ahead of upcoming Gujarat Assembly election: Reshma and Varun Patel reportedly accused the organisation’s leader of becoming a Congress agent.
- Jharkhand minister cancels official’s order on linking Aadhaar to ration cards after child’s death, says report: Minister of Food and Public Distribution Saryu Roy cited a Union Government’s circular to withdraw the chief’s secretary’s order.
- New bikes and scooters with engines less than 100 cc will not be allowed pillion riders in Karnataka: The government said the ban will apply only to new bikes, and was being enforced to improve safety of riders.
- Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat forms Govansh squad to check on cow smuggling in Kumaon, Garhwal: The chief minister said each team will have 11 policemen, including an inspector.
- Cyrus Mistry’s ouster could have been handled in a better manner, says former Tata Sons official: Former Tata Sons Senior Executive Nirmalya Kumar was also removed from the company on the same day.
- Punjab government to shut down 800 primary schools with less than 20 students to save resources: The government said the move will not harm children’s right to education, and students will not travel more than 1 km from home to reach school.
- Militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara, rifle and Pakistani currency found, says official: The encounter is still underway, the Indian Army said.
- All five living former US presidents come together to raise funds for hurricane victims: Barack Obama, George W Bush, Bill Clinton, George HW Bush and Jimmy Carter made a rare appearance on stage together in Texas.