The big news: India lift their third Asia Cup title in hockey, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Narendra Modi accused the UPA of stalling development in Gujarat, and Sushma Swaraj said developing Rakhine could resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Hockey India

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India beat Malaysia 2-1 to win third Asia Cup title in hockey: Manpreet Singh’s men won the match 2-1, banishing memories of a painful loss to South Korea in the final four years ago.
  2. Narendra Modi claims Congress-led UPA hampered development in Gujarat: The prime minister made the statement after inaugurating the Ghogha-Dahej ferry service in the poll-bound state.
  3. Development in Myanmar’s Rakhine state only long-term solution to Rohingya crisis, says Sushma Swaraj: She made the statement in Dhaka after a joint consultative committee meeting to discuss India-Bangladesh ties.
  4. ‘It’s 2017, not 1817,’ says Rahul Gandhi on Twitter attack after Rajasthan Ordinance: He was responding to an Ordinance passed by the state government that blocks courts from taking up cases against public servants.
  5. GST rates need to be overhauled to reduce burden on small firms, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia tells PTI: He said the GST Council will consider revising some tax slabs at its next meeting in Guwahati on November 10.
  6. WHO scraps Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s appointment as goodwill ambassador after criticism: The move was denounced by several quarters as the controversial leader is accused of human rights violations and administrative failure.
  7. Japan braves typhoon to vote in snap elections, media forecasts show PM Shinzo Abe on track to win: Polls show his Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition nearing the two-thirds ‘super majority’ it had in the Lower House before it was dissolved in September.
  8. CISF to use social media trends to improve security at airports, nuclear bases: The paramilitary force has built a media lab and a control room at its base in Arakkonam near Chennai to monitor these platforms.
  9. PDP leader Vikramaditya Singh quits party, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council: He said it was ‘neither morally, nor ethically right’ to continue as a party member.
  10. Catalonia president says Barcelona will not accept direct rule by Spain: Carles Puigdemont described Madrid’s plan as the worst attack on the region’s institutions since General Franco’s dictatorship.
