The big news: India lift their third Asia Cup title in hockey, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi accused the UPA of stalling development in Gujarat, and Sushma Swaraj said developing Rakhine could resolve the Rohingya crisis.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India beat Malaysia 2-1 to win third Asia Cup title in hockey: Manpreet Singh’s men won the match 2-1, banishing memories of a painful loss to South Korea in the final four years ago.
- Narendra Modi claims Congress-led UPA hampered development in Gujarat: The prime minister made the statement after inaugurating the Ghogha-Dahej ferry service in the poll-bound state.
- Development in Myanmar’s Rakhine state only long-term solution to Rohingya crisis, says Sushma Swaraj: She made the statement in Dhaka after a joint consultative committee meeting to discuss India-Bangladesh ties.
- ‘It’s 2017, not 1817,’ says Rahul Gandhi on Twitter attack after Rajasthan Ordinance: He was responding to an Ordinance passed by the state government that blocks courts from taking up cases against public servants.
- GST rates need to be overhauled to reduce burden on small firms, Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia tells PTI: He said the GST Council will consider revising some tax slabs at its next meeting in Guwahati on November 10.
- WHO scraps Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s appointment as goodwill ambassador after criticism: The move was denounced by several quarters as the controversial leader is accused of human rights violations and administrative failure.
- Japan braves typhoon to vote in snap elections, media forecasts show PM Shinzo Abe on track to win: Polls show his Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition nearing the two-thirds ‘super majority’ it had in the Lower House before it was dissolved in September.
- CISF to use social media trends to improve security at airports, nuclear bases: The paramilitary force has built a media lab and a control room at its base in Arakkonam near Chennai to monitor these platforms.
- PDP leader Vikramaditya Singh quits party, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council: He said it was ‘neither morally, nor ethically right’ to continue as a party member.
- Catalonia president says Barcelona will not accept direct rule by Spain: Carles Puigdemont described Madrid’s plan as the worst attack on the region’s institutions since General Franco’s dictatorship.