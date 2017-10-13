food safety

Most raw food items sold in Kolkata’s markets contain alarming levels of lead, finds study

The Geological Survey of India found that 75% of the contamination is caused by atmospheric lead produced by incomplete diesel combustion.

by 
File photo

Raw food sold in most of the markets in Kolkata have dangerous concentrations of lead far above the permissible limit, a study conducted by the Geological Survey of India has found, according to The Indian Express. The report warned that this can permanently damage key human organs.

The study, released on Sunday, revealed that raw food sold on the city’s streets contained an average lead concentration of 23.56 mg/kg, much higher than the threshold value of 2.5mg/kg, The Times of India reported.

According to the study, which was published in the Environmental Science and Pollution Research journal, about 75% of the lead contamination is from atmospheric lead, which is produced by incomplete diesel combustion.

Prolonged exposure to lead can cause permanent damage to the kidneys, liver and haematologic systems, scientists at the Geological Survey of India said, adding that children were more at risk because lead exposure could stall the growth of their brain.

Lead contamination can be reduced by minimising the use of diesel vehicles and by encouraging the city’s residents to use more environment friendly options, the scientists said. Senior scientist Avijit Das, who headed the two-year study, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express that switching to “greener energy sources like LPG/CNG-operated vehicles, battery-operated electric cars and solar cars” could help, along with broadening the metro rail network.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.