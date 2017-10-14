The big news: BJP to observe ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ on note ban anniversary, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Gujarat elections will be held on December 9 and 14, and the Centre said it is ready to extend the Aadhaar-linking deadline to March 31.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP will observe ‘Anti-Black Money Day’ on November 8, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister said black money cannot be eliminated by taking ‘baby steps’.
- Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14: The counting of votes will take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.
- Centre tells SC it is open to extending Aadhaar-linking deadline for those without UID to March 31: The Supreme Court will hear all pleas challenging the decision to make Aadhaar mandatory for various services on Monday, October 30.
- Singapore has the most powerful passport in the world, India ranks 76: The ranking is based on the number of countries a particular passport-holder can travel without requiring a visa.
- BadRabbit malware infects systems at Ukraine airport, three Russian media outlets: Russian cyber security provider Kapersky Lab said the ransomware had almost 200 targets.
- ‘Too many terrorist outfits find a haven in Pakistan’, Rex Tillerson says after meeting Swaraj: The external affairs minister said she had raised the matter of H1-B visa with her American counterpart.
- Maharashtra CM Fadnavis meets bankers over discrepancies in beneficiary lists created for loan waiver scheme: A report had showed that lists provided by banks had names of lakhs of farmers with the same Aadhaar and savings account numbers.
- Gorkha leader Barun Bhujel dies after four months in jail, family alleges negligence: His brother claimed he was ‘chained and kept like a dog’ in the Siliguri jail since his arrest on June 16 on charges of arson and rioting.
- BJP claims Congress ‘scripted’ President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech praising Tipu Sultan: The president had said that the 18th century Mysore ruler ‘died a historic death’ fighting the British.
- Albert Einstein’s note on happiness sold for $1.56 million in Jerusalem: The famous physicist had given the note to a courier who had gone to his room to deliver a message.