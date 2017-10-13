Singapore has the most powerful passport in the world, India ranks 76
The ranking is based on the number of countries a particular passport-holder can travel without requiring a visa.
The Singapore passport has been ranked the most powerful in the world on the Global Passport Index by advisory firm Arton Capital. It is the first time that an Asian country has topped the list.
The ranking is based on the number of countries a particular passport-holder can travel without requiring a visa or a visa-on-arrival. Singapore topped the list with a visa-free score of 159. Germany, which held the top position for the last two years, came second with a score of 158 and Sweden was third with 157. India, which had secured the 78th position on the list in 2016, ranked 76th on the list with a visa-free score of 51.
Singapore topped the list, which is usually dominated by European passports, after Paraguay removed visa requirements for Singaporean passport-holders earlier in 2017. “This is a testament of Singapore’s inclusive diplomatic relations and effective foreign policy,” managing director at Arton Capital’s Singapore office, Philippe May said, according to Channel NewsAsia.
The United States passport fell to the fifth position since Donald Trump took office, CNBC quoted the firm as saying in a statement. The ranking was affected further after Turkey and the Central African Republic decided to restrict visa-free entry for US passport-holders.
Afghanistan came last on the list with a score of 22, while Pakistan fared a little better scoring 26.