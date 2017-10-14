The big news: Former BBC journalist arrested for alleged extortion, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Madras HC dismissed a plea seeking a ban on ‘Mersal’, and Australian deputy prime minister was disqualified for holding dual citizenship.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Former BBC journalist Vinod Verma arrested by Chhattisgarh Police for alleged extortion: He allegedly had several sex tapes involving a minister, and was using them to extort money from him.
- ‘Freedom of expression is for all’, says Madras High Court as it dismisses plea against ‘Mersal’: The petition had sought the revocation of the censor certificate for the film because of its critique of the Goods and Services Tax.
- Australia Deputy PM disqualified as court rules he had dual citizenship at time of election: Barnaby Joyce may stand for a bye-election again as he gave up his New Zealand citizenship in August.
- Donald Trump releases over 2,800 secret files about John F Kennedy’s assassination: He, however, held back a few thousand other documents for 6 months as security agencies wanted them blocked reportedly in the interest of national security.
- You need to get me out, Hadiya says in new video: Her husband Shafin Jahan has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying her rights were being violated.
- Blue Whale Challenge a national problem, says Supreme Court: The Centre told the bench that it has formed an expert panel to look into the issue and submit a report in three weeks.
- Ready to support Congress in Gujarat Assembly election, Hardik Patel tells HT: His aide releases audio clip as proof of bribe offered to him to join BJP before Gujarat polls
- Protest organisers in Jammu and Kashmir to face jail term or fines if they damage property: Governor NN Vohra promulgated an ordinance on Thursday to include these penalties, and it came into effect immediately.
- Syrian regime was responsible for deadly gas attack, says UN report: More than 87 people were killed on April 4 when sarin gas projectiles were fired on rebel-held Khan Sheikum town.
- Malayalam author Punathil Kunjabdulla dies at 77: He had won the Sahitya Akademi award for his 1980 novel ‘Smarakasilakal’.