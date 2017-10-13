state news

Kancha Ilaiah placed under house arrest in Andhra Pradesh

A team of police personnel from the forces in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were deployed to prevent him from leaving for Vijayawada to address a public meeting.

by 
HT Photo

Andhra Pradesh Police on Saturday placed writer and social activist Kancha Ilaiah under house arrest in Tarnaka, IANS reported. A team of police personnel from the forces in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were deployed to prevent him from leaving for Vijayawada to address a public meeting.

On Friday, police officials told Ilaiah that prohibitory orders have been imposed in Vijayawada because organising a rally or a meeting in the city could create law and order problems.

The Dalit writer alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government was resorting to undemocratic methods, IANS reported. He said there was a grave threat to freedom of speech and expression in the state.

The writer has been accused of allegedly hurting religious sentiments in his book Samajika Smugglurlu Komatollu. Ilaiah has reportedly claimed that the Arya-Vysya community used to eat meat and were agriculturalists.

The joint committee of Arya Vysya and Brahmin communities had threatened severe consequences if Ilaiah was allowed to hold the gathering in the city, according to IANS. The Aikya Vedika had also planned to organise a meeting to counter the writer’s. However, their meeting was called off after the police assured them that Ilaiah would not be allowed to visit Vijayawada.

The World Arya-Vyasa Mahasabha had earlier accused the writer of receiving funds from abroad, and sought an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation. They also demanded that the police book him under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly making money through illegal sources.

On October 12, the Hyderabad Police had registered a case against the writer for hurting religious sentiments. On September 11, Ilaiah had filed a police complaint after he said he received threat calls because of his book.

But, on October 15, the Supreme Court had refused to ban Ilaiah’s book because it said the author’s fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression must not be curbed. “When an author writes a book, it is his or her right of expression,” the bench had said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.