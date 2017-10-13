quick reads

The big news: Modi says India is a messenger of world peace, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: A minister’s car allegedly ran over a child in UP, and the Congress said Chidambaram’s opinion on Kashmir did not reflect the party’s stance.

by 
PMO India

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘India contributes immensely to UN peacekeeping missions,’ Narendra Modi says on Mann ki Baat: The prime minister praised jawans for their bravery in keeping our borders and nation safe.  
  2. Car in Uttar Pradesh minister’s convoy allegedly flees after running over an 8-year-old boy in Gonda: Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed he was unaware of the hit and run.  
  3. Congress distances itself from Chidambaram’s Kashmir remark: Party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Congress considered Kashmir as an integral part of India.  
  4. Afghan deputy governor abducted in Pakistan: Muhammad Nabi Ahmadi was in Peshawar for medical treatment.  
  5. Two militants, police constable killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora: The police said the gunbattle ensued after the militants fired at security personnel during search operations.  
  6. Guard hit on head multiple times as he tries to stop man from looting Panaji ATM: The incident was recorded by the CCTV camera, but the robber is yet to be identified as his face was covered with a mask.  
  7. Former MP of Telugu Desam Party booked for allegedly threatening to release a woman’s private photos: The complainant has claimed that Nama Nageswara Rao had also assaulted her to for questioning him about his alleged affair with a former Karnataka MLC.  
  8. Sacked Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont can contest December polls, says Spanish government: On Friday, the Spanish government stripped Catalonia of its autonomy and took charge of its government.  
  9. BJP is likely to lose the Gujarat elections, says MNS chief Raj Thackeray: He said it should be considered a miracle by EVMs if the ruling party manages to win over 150 seats in the 182-seat strong Assembly.  
  10. Woman nearly chokes on metal piece in her Starbucks drink in London: The coffee chain has asked for more information for their investigation.  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.