The big news: Move to have Army reconstruct Elphinstone bridge criticised, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Sushma Swaraj is looking into reports of attacks on Indian students in Italy, and an IPS officer was arrested for cheating in the UPSC exam.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Move to have soldiers rebuild Mumbai’s Elphinstone bridge criticised: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said this is probably the first time the Army has been tasked with ‘civil work’.
  2. Sushma Swaraj ‘personally monitoring’ reports of attacks on Indian students in Italy: Three Indian students are believed to have been attacked in Milan with beer bottles ‘because of their skin colour’. 
  3. Trainee IPS officer arrested in Chennai for cheating in UPSC exam using a Bluetooth device: Safeer Karim’s wife was also arrested in Hyderabad for allegedly dictating the answers to him over the phone.  
  4. Mumbai and Delhi rank among bottom 20 on a list of the world’s safest cities: They took up the 16th and 18th positions from the bottom in the list of 60 cities studied.  
  5. Uttar Pradesh Police to verify details of all passport holders in Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar: The police said they have received inputs that a few terror modules could be hiding in the two districts.  
  6. Academic Partha Chatterjee denies sexual harassment charge, demands removal of name from list: Chatterjee was one of more than 70 male academics accused of sexual harassment according to a list being spread online. 
  7. Man arrested in Tamil Nadu town allegedly for posting ‘abusive’ remarks on Narendra Modi on Facebook: A local BJP member filed a complaint against Thirumurugan for his comment on his friend’s post on Tamil movie ‘Mersal’.
  8. 76% LED bulbs sold in India are spurious, Delhi has highest safety violations, finds Neilsen survey: The market research firm surveyed 200 electrical retail outlets in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and New Delhi.  
  9. Spain enforces direct rule in Catalonia, public servants ignore calls for civil disobedience: Catalonia’s sacked President Carles Puigdemont is believed to be in Belgium, where human rights lawyer Paul Bekaert announced his decision to represent him.  
  10. Making Aadhaar-linking mandatory is a threat to national security, says Subramanian Swamy: The BJP leader said he will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter.  
