quick reads

The big news: India at 100th position in ease of doing business ranking, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Prem Kumar Dhumal was named the BJP’s CM candidate for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, and many feared dead in a blast in Kabul.

by 
Representative Image | Wikimedia Commons

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. India jumps 30 places to 100th position on World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business ranking: However, the country is ranked a poor 156th out of 190 countries on the parameter of starting a business and 181st on granting construction permits.  
  2. BJP names Prem Kumar Dhumal its chief ministerial candidate for Himachal Pradesh Assembly election: He has held the post in the state twice before, from March 1998 to March 2003 and from January 2008 to December 2012.  
  3. Suicide bomber strikes diplomatic area in Afghanistan’s Kabul, many feared dead: At least ten injured were taken to city hospitals, an official said.  
  4. CBI clears Madhya Pradesh CM’s name in the Vyapam scam, files chargesheet against 490 people: The investigation agency said there was no tampering of evidence in the case.  
  5. Bharti Airtel’s net profit declines 76.5% in July-September quarter: The company’s total revenue fell to Rs 21,777 crore, a decline of 11.7% compared to its second-quarter report in 2016.  
  6. Law Commission asks Centre to ratify UN convention against torture, submits draft bill: The panel said that there has to be an effective mechanism to protect the interests of the victims of torture, the complainants and the witnesses.  
  7. Rising intolerance has thrown Indira Gandhi’s idea of India into question, says Rahul Gandhi: On the occasion of her 33rd death anniversary, he said a view of Indianness that is one-sided, discriminatory and even warped was being thrust upon the country.  
  8. Centre’s appointment of interlocutor is an ‘exercise in futility’, say separatist leaders: In a statement, Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said the government must first acknowledge there is a dispute to be resolved.  
  9. Man planted hijack note because he wanted girlfriend to quit her job at Jet Airways, say police: Birju Kishore Salla is the first person to be arrested under a tough new anti-hijacking law and is facing life in prison.  
  10. Security beefed up amid shutdown call in Amritsar to protest death of Hindu Sangharsh Sena leader: The bandh coincided with the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassin, Beant Singh.  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.