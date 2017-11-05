A look at the headlines right now:

Congress has left the battlefield already, says PM Narendra Modi: He accused states led by other parties of not providing relief to traders who have complained about hurdles under GST. German tourist allegedly attacked for ignoring a man’s greetings at an Uttar Pradesh railway station: While the attacker was arrested, a complaint has been lodged against the German man too, police said. Tamil Nadu cartoonist arrested for criticising state’s inability to prevent a family’s suicide: Soon after his arrest, a twitter hashtag #standwithCartoonistBala began trending. Dozens of princes and ministers arrested after Saudi Arabia’s King Salman forms anti-graft panel: No official explanation was given for the arrests. Slight respite from showers on Sunday, but thousands displaced in Tamil Nadu: At least 12 people across the state were killed after a week of heavy rain. Sacked Catalan leader, four former aides surrender to Belgian Police: The former president of the autonomous region had fled to Belgium after the Spanish government imposed direct rule on Catalonia. 12 people drown in accidents in Bihar’s Vaishali and Samastipur: Nine picnickers fell into the Ganga at Vaishali and drowned, and three women died after their small boat capsized in Samastipur. Vatican declares murdered Kerala nun ‘blessed’, attacker attends ceremony in Indore: She was murdered in Madhya Pradesh in 1995. Indian-origin man inadvertently shot dead during anti-terror operation in Kenya, says Sushma Swaraj: Bunty Shah thought the firing from across the building was an intrusion by armed burglars and shot in the air, Sushma Swaraj said on Twitter. Dozens of flights diverted, delayed because of VIP movement: Thirteen flights were diverted to other cities between 5.30 pm and 6.15 pm on Saturday.