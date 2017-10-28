The big news: Indians named in Paradise Papers data leak, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Narendra Modi assured Tamil Nadu of the Centre’s help with flood relief work, and an attacker killed 26 in a Texas church.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 714 Indians named in financial data leak of companies with dealings in tax havens: Minister Jayant Sinha responds, says he shared all transactions with officials.
- PM Narendra Modi promises Centre’s assistance with flood relief work for Tamil Nadu: Although the intensity of rainfall in Chennai has fallen sharply in the past 24 hours, more showers are expected on Monday.
- Shooting at a church in Texas, United States, leaves at least 26 dead: The gunman is believed to have served as an airman with the Pentagon at one point.
- After demonetisation, 35,000 companies deposited and withdrew Rs 17,000 crore, says Centre: So far, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has deregistered 2.24 lakh companies and disqualified at least 3.90 lakh directors
- Saudi prince killed in helicopter crash near Yemen border: The crash comes a day after the kingdom’s defence forces brought down a ballistic missile fired from Yemen.
- Eminent citizens write to data privacy committee chief over panel’s composition: Most of the panel’s members have expressed support for Aadhaar in the the past, they said in a letter to Justice (retired) BN Srikrishna.
- No one has the audacity to export cow meat, hurt cows in UP, CM Adityanath tells gau rakshaks: At an event for cow protectors organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said anyone talking about killing cows will be jailed.
- Tamil Nadu cartoonist G Bala gets bail a day after arrest: ‘I have no words to express my sorrow, so I drew the cartoon out of rage,’ Bala said before the hearing.
- Kamal Haasan requests fans to contribute funds to launch political party: On his birthday on Tuesday, the actor will launch a mobile app meant to help him reach his fans and keep an account of party funds.
- German, who was involved in altercation with railway staff, arrested for travelling on forged visa: A worker was arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating Holger Erik Misch for ignoring his greeting.