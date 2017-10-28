quick reads

The big news: Indians named in Paradise Papers data leak, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Narendra Modi assured Tamil Nadu of the Centre’s help with flood relief work, and an attacker killed 26 in a Texas church.

  1. 714 Indians named in financial data leak of companies with dealings in tax havens: Minister Jayant Sinha responds, says he shared all transactions with officials.   
  2. PM Narendra Modi promises Centre’s assistance with flood relief work for Tamil Nadu: Although the intensity of rainfall in Chennai has fallen sharply in the past 24 hours, more showers are expected on Monday.       
  3. Shooting at a church in Texas, United States, leaves at least 26 dead: The gunman is believed to have served as an airman with the Pentagon at one point.     
  4. After demonetisation, 35,000 companies deposited and withdrew Rs 17,000 crore, says Centre: So far, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has deregistered 2.24 lakh companies and disqualified at least 3.90 lakh directors 
  5. Saudi prince killed in helicopter crash near Yemen border: The crash comes a day after the kingdom’s defence forces brought down a ballistic missile fired from Yemen.    
  6. Eminent citizens write to data privacy committee chief over panel’s composition: Most of the panel’s members have expressed support for Aadhaar in the the past, they said in a letter to Justice (retired) BN Srikrishna.   
  7. No one has the audacity to export cow meat, hurt cows in UP, CM Adityanath tells gau rakshaks: At an event for cow protectors organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said anyone talking about killing cows will be jailed.    
  8. Tamil Nadu cartoonist G Bala gets bail a day after arrest: ‘I have no words to express my sorrow, so I drew the cartoon out of rage,’ Bala said before the hearing.  
  9. Kamal Haasan requests fans to contribute funds to launch political party: On his birthday on Tuesday, the actor will launch a mobile app meant to help him reach his fans and keep an account of party funds.
  10. German, who was involved in altercation with railway staff, arrested for travelling on forged visa: A worker was arrested on Sunday for allegedly beating Holger Erik Misch for ignoring his greeting.   
A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

