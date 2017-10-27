2G spectrum scam: CBI court defers hearing to December 5, may set a date for verdict

A special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation in Delhi on Tuesday deferred the hearing of the 2G spectrum scam to December 5 as it was not ready with the verdict yet. The bench was expected to announce the date for the judgment in the case.

CBI Special Judge OP Saini said the voluminous documents filed in the case were still being perused, as a result of which the judgment was not ready, IANS reported. It said the bench may take two or three more weeks and might announce the date of verdict on December 5.

The bench on Tuesday issued fresh warrants to Unitech’s Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and Bollywood producer Karim Morani, asking them to be present in court during the next hearing.

The final arguments in the case were concluded on April 26.

The court has been hearing two separate cases related to the 2G spectrum scam – one the CBI investigated and the Enforcement Directorate the other.

The CBI has held that A Raja, the telecom minister during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance’s rule, had caused a huge loss to the state exchequer as he had undercharged telecom firms for frequency licences. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India had estimated the total loss to around Rs 1.76 trillion.

Apart from Raja, Rajya Sabha member and Dravida Munnettra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi, former Telecom Secretary Sidharth Behura and Raja’s private secretary RK Chandolia are also accused in the case.

All accused in the 2G scam are out on bail.