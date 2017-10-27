The big news: Smog forces primary schools in Delhi to be shut on Wednesday, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Arun Jaitley said the next generation would be proud of note ban, and JeM chief Masood Azhar’s nephew was killed in an encounter in Pulwama.
A look at the headlines right now:
- After dense smog, Delhi government asks all primary schools to remain shut on Wednesday: Earlier, the Indian Medical Association declared a public health emergency in Delhi as smog enveloped the city.
- The next generation will look at demonetisation with great pride, says Arun Jaitley: Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said demonetisation and GST were ‘twin blows’ for India’s economy and small businesses.
- JeM chief Masood Azhar’s nephew among three militants killed in Pulwama encounter: The M4 rifle found the site of the shootout in Aglar Kandi proved that militants were getting help from across the border, the Indian Army chief said.
- NIA seizes over Rs 36 crore in demonetised notes, arrests nine in Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case: The men were arrested in New Delhi on Monday, carrying 28 cartons of the scrapped notes in four vehicles.
- Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on corruption sends oil prices soaring to highest since July 2015: Banks have begun to freeze accounts of several suspects, and private jets were not allowed to take off from some airports, local reports said.
- After Paradise Papers, European Union pushes to create blacklist of tax havens: Around 60 countries have already been warned that they may be blacklisted because of their tax rules, reports said.
- Marital rape a ‘disgraceful offence’, not criminalising it hurts women, says Gujarat High Court: The court will now examine whether forcing one’s wife to perform oral sex should be a criminal offence, and if yes, under which law.
- US President Donald Trump urges North Korea to ‘make a deal’ over its nuclear programme: He said the US would not hesitate to use military force against Pyongyang, but ‘hoped to God’ it would not come to that.
- United States Air Force admits to error that let Texas church gunman buy weapons: The armed force said it should have entered the domestic violence record of Devin P Kelley in a database that licensed gun sellers use to run background checks.
- Earth will become a sizzling fireball by 2600 AD, warns Stephen Hawking: The physicist said that if humanity has to survive another million years it must find another planet.