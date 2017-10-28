quick reads

The big news: Delhi brings back odd-even scheme as air quality deteriorates, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The police said the bus conductor was never declared the culprit in Gurugram murder case, and the Himachal Pradesh polls had a 74% turnout.

  1. As air quality stays ‘severe’, Delhi decides to bring back odd-even scheme from November 13 to 17: The National Human Rights Commission issued notices to the Centre and governments of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana. 
  2. Police commissioner says they had never declared bus conductor the culprit in Gurugram school murder case: Sandeep Khirwar said their investigation was ‘based on the physical evidence’ they ‘had at hand’ when Ashok Kumar was arrested.  
  3. Nearly 74% voters turn up on election day in Himachal Pradesh: The Assembly elections featured as many as 338 candidates trying their luck on 68 constituencies.
  4. Insurance regulatory body makes linking of Aadhaar to policies mandatory: The directive has statutory force and insurers have to implement it without waiting for further instructions.  
  5. Twitter pauses its blue tick verification process, says the system is broken: The company said the blue tick was meant to authenticate identity and voice, but now it is interpreted as an indicator of importance.
  6. Terror charges against Zakir Naik ‘out of context’, says Malaysian deputy prime minister: Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his officers had not found any ‘terror-related elements’ in the Islamic preacher’s talks.
  7. Syrian Army declares victory over Islamic State, captures last urban stronghold: The terror group, however, still controls some villages and desert areas near Albu Kamal.
  8. Saudi Arabia says it has detained 208 people in anti-corruption crackdown: The personal bank accounts of the ‘persons of interest’ in the investigation have been suspended.
  9. Over 100 people killed in Typhoon Damrey, Vietnam’s 12th major storm this year: It made landfall on Saturday, destroying more than 1.2 lakh houses and 2.5 lakh hectares of farmland.
  10. Over 1.3 lakh Indians booked tickets to Mars, says Nasa: As many as 24.2 lakh people worldwide have submitted their names for the space agency’s InSight mission.
A rare glimpse into how Aarushi Talwar’s parents dealt with her loss and why the case remains unsolved

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar walked out of Dasna Jail this month after four years in jail

In the summer of 2008, the Aarushi – Hemraj double-murder case sent shockwaves across the country. The case involved a handful of suspects and the initial stories that linked each suspect with the murder were as convincing as the next. However, the media frenzy that followed eventually made it difficult to differentiate between the investigation findings and mere speculation.

Meanwhile, the investigation of the case became increasingly difficult with conflicting findings and pieces of evidence. The prime suspects from the start of the investigation were Aarushi’s parents Nupur and Rajesh Talwar. Once the state government handed over the case to the CBI, however, several other associates of Aarushi’s parents were arrested and had to undergo lie-detector and narco-analysis tests.

The next turning point in the case came when in 2013, the CBI trial court stated that Aarushi’s parents were guilty of both the murders ‘beyond reasonable doubt’. Investigators alleged that her parents killed Aarushi in a fit of rage when they found her with Hemraj, their domestic servant, in an “objectionable” situation. Facing a life sentence and a possible death penalty, the couple began their time in Dasna Jail.

As the interest in the case in the media and public was dwindling, another crucial moment arrived on 12th October 2017. The Allahabad High Court acquitted the Talwars in the 2008 murders. The court claimed that the chain of evidence presented was inconclusive, noting that all circumstantial evidence did not tally to prove the couple guilty.

Thus, after nearly 10 years and the involvement of various investigating agencies, the Aarushi-Hemraj case, to this day, remains unsolved.

In an exclusive interview with Hotstar, the recently released couple, Nupur and Rajesh Talwar, open-up about their time in jail, the moment their appeal was accepted and their supporters who stood by them. Teary-eyed yet firm, the couple speak about coping with the loss of their daughter, the challenge of integrating back into the society that lies ahead of them and why the murder remains unsolved. The entire interview can be seen here.

