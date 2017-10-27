The big news: Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses China’s claim over Arunachal, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Delhi called off its plans to implement the odd-even scheme, and the CBI denied torturing the juvenile accused of murder in a Gurugram school.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘Arunachal is our territory, we are not concerned with China’s view,’ says Nirmala Sitharaman: China had objected to her visit to the state earlier this month, saying it was not ‘conducive to the peace and tranquility of the region’.
- Delhi government calls off odd-even scheme after NGT refuses to exempt women and two-wheelers: United Airlines suspended its Newark-Delhi flights because of the pollution and smog in the Capital.
- CBI ‘tortured, brutally thrashed’ my son, claims father of Class 11 student: The agency has denied harming the 16-year-old, who is the main suspect in the Gurugram school murder case.
- Vladimir Putin has denied meddling in US election, says Donald Trump: The US president called the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference an ‘artificial Democratic hit job’.
- PoK belongs to Pakistan, ‘independent Kashmir’ does not exist, says Farooq Abdullah: The National Conference leader also stressed that just holding talks with Interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma will not resolve the dispute in the region.
- All unlisted cases should be mentioned only before the chief justice, says Supreme Court: The order comes a day after a controversy erupted in the top court over the medical colleges bribery case being listed for hearing.
- Islamic State regains control of its last urban stronghold, two days after Syria captured it, says report: The extremist group also released a video titled, ‘Syrian regime forces fail to enter Albu Kamal city for the third day in a row.’
- Kerala woman claims man forged marriage documents, forced her to convert to Islam: In a petition filed at the Kerala High Court, she alleged that the man had also planned to sell her as a sex slave to Islamic State terrorists.
- Congress will implement a ‘true GST’ with only one 18% slab: Rahul Gandhi says at Gujarat rally: Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said ‘common sense has prevailed’, a day after the GST Council reduced tax on 178 items.
- Doctor suspended for Facebook posts on government hospitals treating dengue patients: The West Bengal Health Department deemed his comments ‘derogatory to the hospital administration’.