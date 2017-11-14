A look at the headlines right now:

Good governance, technology are transforming India at ‘unprecedented scale’, says Narendra Modi: After meeting President Donald Trump, he said India and the US are working for the future of humanity.

Iran ends rescue operations as toll in powerful earthquake reaches 450: Officials said chances of finding any more survivors in the debris were slim to none. Boat that capsized in Andhra Pradesh in Krishna river did not have permission to ply, says government: The private operator’s ‘greed’ was responsible for the incident, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

It is ‘juvenile politics’ to link the reduction in GST rates to elections, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister also rejected Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s demand for a single 18% levy on all goods. Being homosexual is a tendency and not permanent, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: The spiritual leader made the statement at JNU after a student asked how he should handle the abuse he faced for his sexual orientation. Hardik Patel hits back at sex CD, says it insults Gujarati women: The Patidar leader had said earlier this month that the Bharatiya Janata Party might release such a sex CD ahead of elections in the state. Recovering food prices lift retail inflation to a seven-month high in October: The Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose to 3.58% in October.

Country is ‘doubting credibility’ of justice system, says SC judge in medical colleges bribery case: The court, which reserved its order on Monday, will decide on the maintainability and propriety of advocate Kamini Jaiswal’s petition on Tuesday. SC asks Centre, UP, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi to take immediate action to curb air pollution: The bench compared the situation to an emergency.

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sends defamation notice to Mukul Roy for making corruption allegations: The BJP leader had claimed that Biswa Bangla, a brand promoted by the West Bengal government, was owned by the TMC leader.