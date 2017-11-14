The big news: Narendra Modi says good governance is transforming India, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Iran has ended rescue operations to find earthquake survivors, and the boat that capsized in Andhra Pradesh was plying without permission.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Good governance, technology are transforming India at ‘unprecedented scale’, says Narendra Modi: After meeting President Donald Trump, he said India and the US are working for the future of humanity.
- Iran ends rescue operations as toll in powerful earthquake reaches 450: Officials said chances of finding any more survivors in the debris were slim to none.
- Boat that capsized in Andhra Pradesh in Krishna river did not have permission to ply, says government: The private operator’s ‘greed’ was responsible for the incident, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
- It is ‘juvenile politics’ to link the reduction in GST rates to elections, says Arun Jaitley: The finance minister also rejected Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi’s demand for a single 18% levy on all goods.
- Being homosexual is a tendency and not permanent, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: The spiritual leader made the statement at JNU after a student asked how he should handle the abuse he faced for his sexual orientation.
- Hardik Patel hits back at sex CD, says it insults Gujarati women: The Patidar leader had said earlier this month that the Bharatiya Janata Party might release such a sex CD ahead of elections in the state.
- Recovering food prices lift retail inflation to a seven-month high in October: The Consumer Price Index-based inflation rose to 3.58% in October.
- Country is ‘doubting credibility’ of justice system, says SC judge in medical colleges bribery case: The court, which reserved its order on Monday, will decide on the maintainability and propriety of advocate Kamini Jaiswal’s petition on Tuesday.
- SC asks Centre, UP, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi to take immediate action to curb air pollution: The bench compared the situation to an emergency.
- TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee sends defamation notice to Mukul Roy for making corruption allegations: The BJP leader had claimed that Biswa Bangla, a brand promoted by the West Bengal government, was owned by the TMC leader.