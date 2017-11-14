A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi government withdraws plea before National Green Tribunal on exemptions to odd-even policy: In its November 11 order, the court had refused to leave out women and two-wheelers from the scheme. Myanmar replaces Army general in charge of Rakhine amid Rohingya crisis: However, no reason has been given for transferring Major General Maung Maung Soe. Soldier, militant killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district: A gunfight is on between security forces and militants in Pulwama, as well. US appeals court allows Donald Trump’s travel ban to take partial effect: People with no connections to the US will not be allowed to enter the country, according to the ruling. India’s wholesale inflation rose to 3.59% in October: The index for the ‘fuel and power’ group rose 3.1% in October. Robbers dig 25-foot tunnel to bank’s locker room, steal valuables worth Rs 40 lakh: The tunnel led to a shop that opened near the Bank of Baroda branch recently, and the tenant has been missing since the theft. Demonetisation and GST helped cut India’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2017, says report: The 2017 Global Carbon Budget also warned that if the economy recovered quickly from these, emissions will go over 5% again in 2018 from 2% this year. Man arrested for allegedly raping 18-month-old neighbour in Delhi’s Shahpur Jat: The toddler’s parents had left her in the care of the accused. Woman accuses former US President George HW Bush of groping her when she was 16: Roslyn Corrigan said the incident took place at an event at the office of the Central Intelligence Agency in Woodlands, Texas, in 2003. Temples must ensure same distance from idol for both paid and free darshan, rules Madras High Court: The petitioner had challenged the special privileges some temples in Tamil Nadu grant to those who pay for quicker and longer visits.