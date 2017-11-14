Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged all countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to jointly fight terror together by intensifying co-operation.

“We have individually strived very hard to fight terrorism and violent extremism,” the prime minister said while addressing the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila, Philippines. “It is time that we jointly address this challenge by intensifying cooperation in this crucial area.”

Modi also assured the summit of India’s support towards achieving a “rules-based regional security architecture that best attests to the region’s interests and its peaceful development”.

The prime minister said, “Fifty years of ASEAN is an occasion of pride, joy and a time to think ahead about what we can achieve.” India’s ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is old and the country wants to further strengthen cooperation, he said.

Referring to the Act East Policy that was introduced in November 2014, Modi said, “India’s Act East Policy is shaped around the ASEAN, and its centrality in the regional security architecture of the Indo-Pacific region is evident.”

Modi also invited all leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to be chief guests at India’s 2018 Republic Day celebrations.

Earlier in the day, Modi met the prime ministers of Australia, Vietnam, Japan, New Zealand, China and the Sultan of Brunei. He is on a three-day visit to the Philippines.

On Monday, he had met United States President Donald Trump and said that the relationship between the two countries is growing and they are working together for the “future interests of Asia and humanity”.