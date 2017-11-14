Thousands of Bengaluru doctors join strike against medical bill amendments, at least 6 patients dead
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would talk with agitating doctors after 22,000 of them went on an indefinite strike from Thursday.
At least six people have died in the past week because they did not receive medical treatment after private medical clinics and hospitals shut down their out-patient departments, The New Indian Express reported.
Around 22,000 doctors in private medical establishments in Bengaluru joined an indefinite strike from Thursday demanding that at least four of the 14 proposals in the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (amendment) Bill, 2017, be dropped, Mint reported.
The doctors joined colleagues from at least 14 other districts who were already protesting against the Bill.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (pictured above) said he would again talk with the protesting doctors, ANI reported. Around 300 doctors from the three district chapters of the Indian Medical Association are protesting in front of the Suvarna Soudha – the legislature building – in Belagavi in northern Karnataka.
Earlier, Dr Jayanna, the president of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, said the protestors had discussed the matter with the chief minister and were sure that he would take “an appropriate and responsible decision”.
The amendment bill – which the Indian Medical Association’s president-elect Dr Ravindra HN had claimed was draconian – proposes to regulate the cost of medical procedures, introduce prison terms for doctors convicted in cases, higher penalties and more grievance cells, among other things.