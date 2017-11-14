state news

Karnataka doctors’ strike: CM Siddaramaiah holds talks with health minister

Till Thursday evening, seven people have died as private medical clinics and hospitals shut their out-patient departments.

by 
IANS

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Thursday evening held talks with Health Minister Ramesh Kumar to discuss the ongoing doctors’ strike in the state. Around 22,000 doctors in private medical establishments in Bengaluru joined an indefinite strike from Thursday demanding that at least four of the 14 proposals in the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (amendment) Bill, 2017, be dropped.

Siddaramaiah will meet members of doctors’ association on Friday, ANI reported.

At least seven people have died in the past one week as a result of not receiving medical treatment after private medical clinics and hospitals shut down their out-patient departments. The latest in this string of deaths is a 26-year-old man in Dharwad. He died on Thursday allegedly after private hospital staff refused to attend to the patient, The New Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday urged the striking doctors to call off their protest immediately and hold discussions with the government. “Looking at the gravity of the situation, we appeal to all private doctors associations to call off their strike immediately and participate in the meeting called by government to have an open discussion over their grievances,” the Karnataka High Court said, according to The Times of India.

The bench pointed out that the Bill has not even been tabled yet and that the government is open for talks, The Quint reported. The High Court has adjourned further hearing on the petitions to Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, while speaking in the Assembly, Health Minister Ramesh Kumar had said that the state government was ready to hold talks with the agitating doctors to find a solution to their grievances. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party had raised the matter, claiming that the health minister was not trying to find an amicable solution to the matter as he was taking it as a “prestige issue”, PTI reported.

The amendment bill – which the Indian Medical Association’s president-elect Dr Ravindra HN had claimed was draconian – proposes to regulate the cost of medical procedures, introduce prison terms for doctors convicted in cases, higher penalties and more grievance cells, among other things.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.