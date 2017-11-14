quick reads

The big news: Moody’s lauds reforms as it upgrades India’s credit rating, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Doctors in Karnataka called off their strike, and the Cabinet approved setting up a monitor under the GST to curb profiteering.

Anindito Mukherjee/Reuters

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating, says government reforms will boost ‘high growth potential’: The agency called the GST one of the key reforms and said measures such as demonetisation and the Aadhar had helped push up the rating.
  2. Karnataka private hospitals call off strike, reopen outpatient departments after High Court appeal: The government will meet representatives of medical associations in Belagavi on Friday to discuss the bill against which they have been protesting.
  3. Cabinet approves setting up a National Anti-profiteering Authority under GST: The authority will ensure that consumers are protected from arbitrary increases in prices in the name of the Goods and Services Tax.
  4. Even if SC provides a solution, the Ayodhya dispute will reappear, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: After meeting the stakeholders in Ayodhya, the spiritual guru said Muslims by and large were not opposed to the idea of a Ram temple at the site.
  5. BJP leader and his security guard shot dead in Greater Noida: The police suspect Shiv Kumar was killed over a property dispute.
  6. Vote for BJP or face difficulties, Uttar Pradesh party leader tells Muslims: Ranjeet Kumar Srivastava made the statement while campaigning for his wife Shashi, who is contesting the municipal elections.
  7. Delhi’s lieutenant governor has more power than governor of a state, says Supreme Court: The bench said land, police and public orders fall under the domain of the Centre, and the Delhi Assembly cannot make laws regarding these subjects.
  8. ‘Narendra Modi remains by far the most popular national figure in Indian politics,’ finds Pew study: ‘The public’s positive assessment of Modi is buoyed by growing contentment with the Indian economy,’ the survey by the American think tank found.
  9. 18 countries join global alliance at Bonn climate talks to phase out the use of coal by 2030: The United States, Germany and Australia refused to make the pledge.
  10. Centre refuses to intervene in Padmavati row, says law and order is a state subject: The statement came after the Uttar Pradesh government asked the I&B Ministry to delay its release, and the Rajput Karni Sena threatened a nationwide strike if the movie is released.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.