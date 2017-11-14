The big news: Moody’s lauds reforms as it upgrades India’s credit rating, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Doctors in Karnataka called off their strike, and the Cabinet approved setting up a monitor under the GST to curb profiteering.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Moody’s upgrades India’s credit rating, says government reforms will boost ‘high growth potential’: The agency called the GST one of the key reforms and said measures such as demonetisation and the Aadhar had helped push up the rating.
- Karnataka private hospitals call off strike, reopen outpatient departments after High Court appeal: The government will meet representatives of medical associations in Belagavi on Friday to discuss the bill against which they have been protesting.
- Cabinet approves setting up a National Anti-profiteering Authority under GST: The authority will ensure that consumers are protected from arbitrary increases in prices in the name of the Goods and Services Tax.
- Even if SC provides a solution, the Ayodhya dispute will reappear, says Sri Sri Ravi Shankar: After meeting the stakeholders in Ayodhya, the spiritual guru said Muslims by and large were not opposed to the idea of a Ram temple at the site.
- BJP leader and his security guard shot dead in Greater Noida: The police suspect Shiv Kumar was killed over a property dispute.
- Vote for BJP or face difficulties, Uttar Pradesh party leader tells Muslims: Ranjeet Kumar Srivastava made the statement while campaigning for his wife Shashi, who is contesting the municipal elections.
- Delhi’s lieutenant governor has more power than governor of a state, says Supreme Court: The bench said land, police and public orders fall under the domain of the Centre, and the Delhi Assembly cannot make laws regarding these subjects.
- ‘Narendra Modi remains by far the most popular national figure in Indian politics,’ finds Pew study: ‘The public’s positive assessment of Modi is buoyed by growing contentment with the Indian economy,’ the survey by the American think tank found.
- 18 countries join global alliance at Bonn climate talks to phase out the use of coal by 2030: The United States, Germany and Australia refused to make the pledge.
- Centre refuses to intervene in Padmavati row, says law and order is a state subject: The statement came after the Uttar Pradesh government asked the I&B Ministry to delay its release, and the Rajput Karni Sena threatened a nationwide strike if the movie is released.