Green court allows construction activities in Andhra Pradesh Capital Amaravati, but with riders
The tribunal stressed that the work cannot alter the micro-ecology, embankments or courses of rivers in areas proposed to develop the city.
The National Green Tribunal on Friday allowed construction activities in Andhra Pradesh’s new Capital Amaravati, subject to certain restrictions, ANI reported. The court had reserved its judgement in the case in April.
Journalist and social activist Pandalaneni Srimannarayana had filed the case in 2015, objecting to multi-crop fields and flood plains being cleared to build Amaravati, The Times of India reported. A group of farmers had also approached the tribunal against ridding the region of fields to construct Amaravati, and former bureaucrat EAS Sharma had challenged the clearances granted by the state-level authority to assess environmental impact.
The Andhra Pradesh government has denied violating any environmental laws and said it is taking all measures to protect greenery in and around Amaravati.
On Friday, the National Green Tribunal said a comprehensive study must be carried out in areas proposed for construction works, and that the construction activities cannot alter the micro-ecology, embankments or courses of rivers in these areas.
The court asked the Andhra Pradesh government to set up sewage water treatment plants as well as two committees – an implementation committee that will meet every month and a supervisory committee to meet every three months to determine whether more regulations were necessary.