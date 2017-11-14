Japan railway operator apologises for ‘severe inconvenience’ after a train leaves 20 seconds early
A Japanese railway operator apologised to its commuters after a train left a station in suburban Tokyo ahead of schedule – by 20 seconds.
The Metropolitan Intercity Railway Company said the Tsukuba Express train that runs between Tokyo and its northern suburbs pulled out of Minami Nagareyama Station at 9:44:20, instead of 9:44:40, on November 14, Japan Today reported. “We deeply apologise for the severe inconvenience imposed upon our customers,” the railway operator said.
Although the company did not receive any complaints from commuters over the incident, it felt that the apology was needed as strict safety procedures were not followed, a spokesperson told AFP.
“What matters is not the 20 seconds...The point is that our formal procedure should be this: A sound rings 15 seconds before the departure, followed by an announcement asking for caution due to the closing doors, and then the doors shut,” the spokesperson explained. “There are sometimes passengers who try to jump on the train... they could be caught if the doors shut without warning.”
Japanese rail services are known for their punctuality, and often, even the slightest delay prompts an apology. But this incident elicited several responses, including from Indian users who lamented the country’s railway services.