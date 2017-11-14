National News

‘How many more pieces will you cut India into?’: Farooq Abdullah reiterates his stand on PoK

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of creating a communal divide in India.

by 
IANS

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah reiterated his comments on Saturday that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belonged to the neighbouring country, ANI reported. He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of creating a communal divide in India.

“You have made one Pakistan, how many Pakistans will you make? How many pieces will you cut India into?” the National Conference president said in Jammu. “They [Pakistan] also have atom bombs! Do you want us to be killed by them,” he asked. “You are sitting in palaces, think about the poor people living in border areas, who are bombed daily.”

Abdullah then claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh were threatening Muslims to vote for their party in the upcoming civic elections in the state. “India belongs to everyone, be they Hindu, Muslim, Sikh or Christian. And it is their right to freely vote for whoever they want to,” Abdullah said, according to The Times of India. “You can’t force anyone.”

He was referring to comments made by Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ranjeet Kumar Srivastava, whose wife is contesting the civic elections. “If you do not, without any discrimination, get our corporators elected...if you do not vote for Ranjeet sahab’s wife and get her elected...then you will distance yourselves and the Samajwadi Party won’t come to your rescue. This is the BJP’s reign. You may have to face difficulties you did not have to undergo earlier,” he had said.

Abdullah’s comments come a day after a sedition case was filed against him in Jammu for his comments on November 11 when had said that PoK was part of Pakistan. A social activist approached the district magistrate seeking action under section 196 of the Criminal Procedure Code against Abdullah and actor Rishi Kapoor for “accepting PoK as part of Pakistan”, PTI reported.

