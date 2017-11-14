Assembly elections

Gujarat Election Commission orders investigation into alleged communal video ahead of polls

An activist complained that the 75-second clip, circulated on WhatsApp, intends to stoke hatred against Muslims.

 
Screen grabs from the video | Smart City Vadodara/Facebook

Gujarat’s Election Commission ordered an investigation on Saturday into an anonymous video after an activist complained that it was communal and divisive. BB Swain, the state’s chief electoral officer, asked the cyber crime cell of Ahmedabad to find out the origin of the video, NDTV reported.

The video comes at a time when the state is gearing up for the Assembly elections. Complainant Govind Parmar said the 75-second clip, circulated on WhatsApp, intended to polarise votes and stoke hatred against Muslims. Tracing the origin should not be difficult since the video seemed to have been professionally produced, and one just needs to trace the actors, Parmar was quoted as saying.

“We have taken cognisance of this issue and entrusted the same to the Cyber Crime Cell, Ahmedabad city,” a release by the office of the director general of police said. “A detailed inquiry will be carried out into the matter and we will take necessary action based on findings of the inquiry.”

The video shows a family worried about the safety of their daughter as she walks, visibly scared, through deserted streets while azaan can be heard in the background. A message in the beginning of the video, in Gujarati, says that such a thing can happen in Gujarat after 7 pm. After the woman reaches home safely, her father says, “This was Gujarat 22 years ago. And this can happen again if they return.”

The woman then says it will not happen because Narendra Modi is there. The video ends with the message, “Your vote, your security”.

