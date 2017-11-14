Nepal: Prakash Dahal, son of former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, dies at 36
A cardiologist at Norvic International Hospital said that Prakash Dahal had probably died about three hours before he was brought there.
Prakash Dahal, the son of former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, died of cardiac failure in Kathmandu on Sunday morning, The Himalayan Times reported. He was 36.
Prakash Dahal, who served as the private secretary to his father who is also the chairperson of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), was rushed to the Norvic International Hospital in Thapathali area at 5.50 am local time. However, he was pronounced dead upon arrival, Cardiologist Dr JB Jaiswal said at a press conference.
“Upon arrival, his hands were already cold, pulse rate was zero, eyes had no reaction and body parts had no reflex action,” Jaiswal said. He said that Dahal had probably died about three hours before he was brought to the hospital.
Pushpa Kamal Dahal is on his way to Kathmandu from Jhapa district in Nepal where he was scheduled to attend a meeting for the upcoming elections.