The big news: Supreme Court refuses to interfere in ‘Padmavati’ row, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress released dates for party president election, and China objected to President Ram Nath Kovind’s recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Censor board turns down filmmakers’ plea to speed up Padmavati certification process, the Supreme Court said it will not interfere in the matter: Karnataka government has said it will provide security to actress Deepika Padukone and her family who reside in Bengaluru.
- Congress’ schedule for presidential election is out, Rahul Gandhi might contest unopposed: Sonia Gandhi has been the party’s longest-serving president.
- China objects to President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh: New Delhi dismissed Beijing’s stand and said Indian leaders were free to visit any part of the country.
- Hardik Patel cancels Rajkot rally after Congress refuses to part with more seats: Lalit Vasoya, one of the three Patidar leaders given a Congress ticket, filed his nomination papers as a candidate for the party from Dhroaji.
- Apple served with a search warrant to access Texas church shooter’s iPhone: Last year, the tech giant had refused the FBI’s request to help them access the iPhone used by one of the San Bernandino attackers.
- 31-year-old woman stopped just before entering Sabarimala temple’s inner sanctum: The police said she went unnoticed till she reached the shrine as she had taken a less frequented route.
- Shia Waqf Board proposes building Ram Temple in disputed Ayodhya land and mosque in Lucknow: It claimed to have ‘no knowledge that lawyers have been deployed in the court from its side’ to argue in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case.
- DNA report shows bus conductor was not involved in Gurugram school murder, CBI tells district court: But the agency refused to give Ashok Kumar a clean chit as it is waiting for chemical reports and other inputs.
- Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she is not upset with Shashi Tharoor’s ‘tongue-in-cheek remark’: The Congress leader had punned on her name in a tweet, referring to her as ‘chillar’, or small change.
- 2018 will be a year of several devastating earthquakes, say scientists: A change in the speed of the Earth’s rotation could lead to the release of vast amounts of underground energy, according to a new study.