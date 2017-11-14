Business News

US Federal Reserve Chairperson Janet Yellen to resign from board after successor takes over

Though Janet Yellen’s four-year term as the chairperson expires in February 2018, her term as member of its Board of Governors ends only in January 2024.

by 

The United States Federal Reserve Chairperson Janet Yellen said on Monday that she would resign as a member of its Board of Governors once her successor is sworn in.

The 71-year-old was appointed to the board by former United States President Barack Obama. Though her four-year term as the chairperson expires in February 2018, her term as a member of the board ends in January 2024, according to a statement by the Federal Reserve. She is the first woman to head the central bank.

On November 2, President Donald Trump had nominated Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, known as a “soft-spoken centrist”, as the next head of the US Federal Reserve. Trump’s decision not to reappoint Yellen marks a break with the norm of presidents reappointing competent Fed chairs they inherited from their predecessor, reports had said.

In her resignation letter to Trump, Yellen said that it had been a “great privilege” to work at the central bank for “three eventful decades”. One of Yellen’s achievements include her steering the economy after it had begun to recover from the financial crisis of 2007-’09.

“As I prepare to leave the board, I am gratified that the financial system is much stronger than a decade ago, better able to withstand future bouts of instability,” she said. “I am also gratified by the substantial improvements in the economy since the crisis.”

She added that 17 million jobs had been created over the past eight years, and is close to achieving the Federal Reserve’s “statutory objectives of maximum employment and price stability”. Sustaining this process, however, will “require continued monitoring of, and decisive responses to, newly emerging threats to financial and economic stability”, she added.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.