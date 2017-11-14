Kolkata Police arrest suspected Bangladeshi militants, say they found documents related to al-Qaeda
The Special Task Force said the trio had links with the Bangladeshi group believed to be behind the murders of bloggers and intellectuals in the country.
The Special Task Force of the West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested two militants suspected to have links with Bangladesh’s Ansarullah Bangla Team, along with an arms dealer. The suspected militants were arrested from Kolkata’s Howrah Railway Station, and documents related to the al-Qaeda were recovered from them, ANI reported.
The banned Ansarullah Bangla Team is believed to be behind the murders of bloggers and intellectuals in Bangladesh. “The organisation has direct links with the al-Qaeda network in the Indian sub-continent,” Muralidhar Sharma, deputy commissioner of the Special Task Force, told reporters.
The three men were identified as Samsad Mia alias Tushar Biswas, Riazul Islam alias Riaz alias Suman and Manotosh Dey, reported The Indian Express. Samsad and Riazul were identified as Bangladeshis.
“Samsad held a higher position in the hierarchy of the Ansarullah Bangla Team,” Sharma said. “His fake Aadhaar card was recovered, where he identified himself as Tushar Biswas. We are trying to find out where and how did he got the Aadhaar card made.”
The task force official said that the arrested militants had been living in India illegally the past year and a half. The Kolkata Police arrested them after a tip off from the Central Intelligence Bureau.
The police said they also recovered a handgun, a 7.32 mm pistol, a laptop and flash drives from them. They seized found books describing how to make explosives and literature on religious speeches, The Indian Express reported.