information theft

Pune: Police arrest restaurant cashier for using a card skimmer to loot customers

Vicky Ramavtar Agarwal cloned the clients’ ATM cards after copying the pin numbers onto a skimmer.

by 
Representative Image | Reuters

The Pune Police have arrested the cashier of a restaurant in Hijewadi area for stealing money from customers by using a card skimmer in the card swipe machine, the Hindustan Times reported on Monday. Vicky Ramavtar Agarwal has been sent to five-day police custody.

Agarwal, who resides in Kondhwa, was taken into custody on Saturday. “Yes, we arrested the man and recovered several things from him,” said Police Inspector Nitin Vaykar.

The police said Agarwal made a note of the customers’ ATM pins while they paid, and put it onto the skimmer. He then cloned the ATM cards to steal the money.

The police recovered material worth Rs 72,050 – a card skimmer, four mobile phones of Redmi, one mobile phone of Samsung, two PAN cards and an Aadhaar card – a laptop, a computer disk, 39 fake ATM cards, four blank ATM cards and Rs 35,000 in cash when they arrested Agarwal, the Hindustan Times reported.

“We are trying to find out the exact amount he has stolen through the skimmer machine,” Inspector Rangnath Bapu Unde told the Pune Mirror. “It is a tedious task as he has carefully deleted all records of the cards he accessed.”

Nilesh Sadavarte, an assistant working at Zakkas Hotel, told the daily that Agarwal had duped six customers. When the staff became suspicious, they caught him in the act and reported the matter to the police.

