The big news: Eight dead as Cyclone Ockhi batters Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi said his family does not want to use religion for politics, and counting of votes for UP’s civic body election has begun.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Cyclone Ockhi kills eight in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, schools in seven districts shut on Friday: Fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea even as 90 of them are still missing.
- We are shiv bhakts but do not want to use religion for politics, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the controversy over his visit to Gujarat’s Somnath Temple earlier this week.
- Counting under way for Uttar Pradesh civic body election: The overall voter turnout was 52.4%.
- Argentina Navy calls off mission to rescue 44 crew members on board its missing submarine: However, the hunt for a wreck on the seabed will continue.
- In 2016, maximum crimes against children took place in Uttar Pradesh, show NCRB data: Till 2015, the state was behind Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh when it came to crimes against children.
- Doctor reported Sherin Mathews’ foster parents to child services after suspecting the girl was abused: The girl had several bone fractures, Dr Suzanne Dakil said in her testimony in a court in Texas.
- Journalist Naveen Srivastava shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Bilhaur town: Two police teams have been formed to investigate the case.
- Finance Minister Arun Jaitley credits government’s reforms for rise in GDP growth rate: The growth of the manufacturing sector was the most significant aspect of ‘this quarter’s positive result’, he added.
- Man who inspired the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies in New York: The money from the challenge was used to fund research, which discovered a gene that causes amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
- Hadiya speaks to husband over phone, father says he will move SC against college: Asokan said he was worried after the college allowed Hadiya to hold a press conference on Wednesday.