The big news: Eight dead as Cyclone Ockhi batters Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Rahul Gandhi said his family does not want to use religion for politics, and counting of votes for UP’s civic body election has begun.

  1. Cyclone Ockhi kills eight in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, schools in seven districts shut on Friday: Fishermen have been asked to not venture into the sea even as 90 of them are still missing.  
  2. We are shiv bhakts but do not want to use religion for politics, says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress vice president also blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the controversy over his visit to Gujarat’s Somnath Temple earlier this week.
  3. Counting under way for Uttar Pradesh civic body election: The overall voter turnout was 52.4%.
  4. Argentina Navy calls off mission to rescue 44 crew members on board its missing submarine: However, the hunt for a wreck on the seabed will continue.  
  5. In 2016, maximum crimes against children took place in Uttar Pradesh, show NCRB data: Till 2015, the state was behind Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh when it came to crimes against children.  
  6. Doctor reported Sherin Mathews’ foster parents to child services after suspecting the girl was abused: The girl had several bone fractures, Dr Suzanne Dakil said in her testimony in a court in Texas.  
  7. Journalist Naveen Srivastava shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Bilhaur town: Two police teams have been formed to investigate the case.
  8. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley credits government’s reforms for rise in GDP growth rate: The growth of the manufacturing sector was the most significant aspect of ‘this quarter’s positive result’, he added. 
  9. Man who inspired the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies in New York: The money from the challenge was used to fund research, which discovered a gene that causes amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
  10. Hadiya speaks to husband over phone, father says he will move SC against college: Asokan said he was worried after the college allowed Hadiya to hold a press conference on Wednesday.  
