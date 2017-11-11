Delhi High Court refuses to restrain Arnab Goswami from airing news on Sunanda Pushkar’s death
But the court told Goswami and Republic TV to send her husband Shashi Tharoor an advance notice seeking his views before airing anything on the case.
The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to stop journalist Arnab Goswami and his channel Republic TV from airing news about the death of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, Outlook reported.
The court added that the channel should respect Tharoor’s right to remain silent about the case, and directed it to send him an advance notice seeking his views before airing any news on the matter.
In August, the Delhi High Court had sought Republic TV and Goswami’s reply on a petition filed by Tharoor against the channel’s alleged misreporting on Pushkar’s death. “Arnab Goswami and the channel have to respect Tharoor’s right to silence on the issue,” the bench had said.
Tharoor had filed a defamation case against the news anchor on May 26 after Republic TV had aired what it called an exposé connected to Pushkar’s case. Goswami’s new venture had broadcast what it claimed were audio tapes between one of the channel’s reporters and one of Tharoor’s aides. Republic TV had claimed that the tapes proved that Pushkar’s body had been moved from one room to another at the Leela Palace Hotel in Delhi on January 17, 2014, the night she had died.
The Congress leader had denounced the segment, calling it a publicity stunt to “create attention” for the channel. On May 29, the High Court had told Goswami and Republic TV that they could report facts on Pushkar’s death, but could not call the politician names.