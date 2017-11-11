quick reads

The big news: BJP wins big in Uttar Pradesh mayoral election, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: At least 8 people were killed after Cyclone Ockhi hit Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and a former Trump advisor was charged with lying to the FBI.

by 
BJP's Lucknow candidate Sanyukta Bhatia | HT file photo

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. BJP wins 14 seats, BSP bags two; Congress loses in its bastion Amethi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chief Minister Adityanath over the victory.  
  2. Navy saves 160 people stranded at sea, rescue teams deployed to areas affected by Cyclone Ockhi: Family members of several missing fishermen in Kerala have blocked the highway near Thiruvallam demanding action from government agencies.  
  3. Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn charged with lying to the FBI: He is scheduled to appear in a court in Washington soon.  
  4. Children will need Aadhaar registration to get food at anganwadis, says Centre: Unique Identification Authority of India rules prohibit the recording of biometrics of children below the age of five. 
  5. Nine students killed after militants open fire at Peshawar institute, Taliban claims attack: The Agricultural Training Institute houses a hostel for students of the Peshawar University.
  6. Kim Jong-nam had antidote to the poison that was used to kill him, doctor tells Malaysian court: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’ brother had vials of atrophine, which works as an antidote to the banned chemical that was used to kill him in February.
  7. Cherish and nurture your diversity, Barack Obama tells India: The former US president said that New Delhi and Washington could solve any problem if they worked together.
  8. This winter will be colder than the one in 2016, says India Meteorological Department: Analysis of minimum temperature data in the last four decades suggested that the frequency and duration of cold waves was decreasing, it said.  
  9. Rise in India’s manufacturing output for November was highest in 13 months, shows data: Creation of jobs in the manufacturing sector was fastest since September 2012, the monthly survey by IHS Markit showed.
  10. Onion price rise spreads to other Asian countries as key exporter India tries to restrict surge: Prices in Bangladesh, which imports the vegetable from India, reached an all-time high this week.  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
