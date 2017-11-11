The big news: BJP wins big in Uttar Pradesh mayoral election, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: At least 8 people were killed after Cyclone Ockhi hit Tamil Nadu and Kerala, and a former Trump advisor was charged with lying to the FBI.
A look at the headlines right now:
- BJP wins 14 seats, BSP bags two; Congress loses in its bastion Amethi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chief Minister Adityanath over the victory.
- Navy saves 160 people stranded at sea, rescue teams deployed to areas affected by Cyclone Ockhi: Family members of several missing fishermen in Kerala have blocked the highway near Thiruvallam demanding action from government agencies.
- Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn charged with lying to the FBI: He is scheduled to appear in a court in Washington soon.
- Children will need Aadhaar registration to get food at anganwadis, says Centre: Unique Identification Authority of India rules prohibit the recording of biometrics of children below the age of five.
- Nine students killed after militants open fire at Peshawar institute, Taliban claims attack: The Agricultural Training Institute houses a hostel for students of the Peshawar University.
- Kim Jong-nam had antidote to the poison that was used to kill him, doctor tells Malaysian court: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’ brother had vials of atrophine, which works as an antidote to the banned chemical that was used to kill him in February.
- Cherish and nurture your diversity, Barack Obama tells India: The former US president said that New Delhi and Washington could solve any problem if they worked together.
- This winter will be colder than the one in 2016, says India Meteorological Department: Analysis of minimum temperature data in the last four decades suggested that the frequency and duration of cold waves was decreasing, it said.
- Rise in India’s manufacturing output for November was highest in 13 months, shows data: Creation of jobs in the manufacturing sector was fastest since September 2012, the monthly survey by IHS Markit showed.
- Onion price rise spreads to other Asian countries as key exporter India tries to restrict surge: Prices in Bangladesh, which imports the vegetable from India, reached an all-time high this week.