The big news: Search on for 102 fishermen as Ockhi moves to Lakshadweep, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: Two teachers were arrested for assaulting a Kolkata schoolgirl, and the US’ former national security adviser said he lied to the FBI.

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Navy and Coast Guard resume search for 102 Kerala fishermen: Strong winds due to Cyclone Ockhi struck Lakshadweep’s southernmost islands of Minicoy and Kalpeni.   
  2. Two teachers arrested for alleged sexual assault of four-year-old at Kolkata’s GD Birla school: The men had allegedly lured the girl into the school toilet with chocolates.
  3. Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleads guilty to lying to FBI in Russia-US polls investigation: He said he was cooperating with the inquiry and was ready to testify about Russian contacts.
  4. Visually-impaired people have trouble using new currency notes, says Delhi High Court: The court has issued notices to the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India seeking their reply on the matter.
  5. India has started a project to build six nuclear-powered submarines, says Navy Chief Sunil Lanba: Meanwhile, women officers are likely to be on the Navy’s warships soon.
  6. Delhi Police file case against private hospital for declaring newborn dead when he was alive: The baby’s relatives protested outside Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh on Friday night demanding an investigation.
  7. Draft law against triple talaq provides three-year jail term, fines for guilty husbands, say reports: A senior government official said that the proposed law would not apply to Jammu and Kashmir.
  8. Andhra Pradesh plans to include Kapus in Other Backward Classes category with 5% reservation: The quota will not come into effect immediately, as the total percentage of reservations in the state will go up to 51, which is beyond the 50% ceiling.
  9. Beijing bans fireworks to curb pollution, weeks ahead of Lunar New Year festivities: China has come down heavily on its cities in recent months in its effort to check air pollution.
  10. Google refuses to share documents on wages in gender discrimination lawsuit: The technology company said that the case was just an open-ended probe into the duties of every employee in the entire company.
